L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Christ Stopped at Eboli

Welcome to L.A. Weekly’s Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week— from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Friday, April 26

Continue Reading

Francesco Rosi’s complete, uncut version of Christ Stopped at Eboli hadn’t been seen on American soil until New York’s Film Forum began a two-week retrospective earlier this month. Laemmle’s Royal Theater will now bring it to Los Angeles for a special weeklong run. Based on the memoir by author, painter, and doctor Carlo Levi, this beautiful 1979 historical drama follows an anti-fascist dissident (Gian Maria Volonté) exiled to the mountain community of Eboli in southern Italy, where his civilized manner clashes with the impoverished, ill-educated villagers. It’s a fine introduction to the work of this major European filmmaker. Laemmle Royal (also playing at the Playhouse 7), 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A., Fri., April 26, various showtimes; $9-$12. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com.

Also opening Friday: Avengers: Endgame; The Baker’s Wife; Body at Brighton Rock; Chasing Portraits; JT Leroy; Knock Down the House; Only Yesterday; The Sign of the Cross; The White Crow