 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Brie Larson stars in Captain Marvel.EXPAND
Brie Larson stars in Captain Marvel.
Disney

L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Captain Marvel Touches Down

Nathaniel Bell | March 6, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Wide release

Friday, March 8

Continue Reading

Related Stories

The highly anticipated Captain Marvel arrives on the big screen after six years in development. Marvel Studios had been hankering after a female-driven superhero film, and now it has one in the story of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), a former U.S. Air Force pilot who becomes the title character after a race of scientifically advanced aliens transforms her into a powerful warrior. In case you're the type of viewer who doesn't stay past the closing credits, she's the last person Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) contacts before half of the Earth's population disintegrates at the conclusion of Avengers: Infinity War. Larson's outspoken desire to turn this $150 million origin story into "a big feminist movie" recently rattled the tectonic plates of the comic book fan community. Whether the extratextual controversies will impact the economic juggernaut known as the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) in any significant way remains doubtful. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Half Nelson) directed.

Also opening Friday, March 8: 3 Faces; An Elephant Sitting Still; Babylon; Black Mother; Ferrante Fever; Gloria Bell; I'm Not Here; The Kid; Photograph

Trending Film

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: