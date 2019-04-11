 


Josh Lucas, left, and Chrissy Metz play parents to teen Marcel Ruiz in Breakthrough.EXPAND
Josh Lucas, left, and Chrissy Metz play parents to teen Marcel Ruiz in Breakthrough.
Fox

L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Breakthrough Targets Faith-Based Demographic

Nathaniel Bell | April 11, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week, from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Limited/art house

Wednesday, April 17

Continue Reading

Breakthrough is a 20th Century Fox production released through the Walt Disney Company (get used to the idea), and the newest film to compete for the attention of the coveted — and frequently misunderstood — faith-based demographic. The story of a teen who falls through the ice and lands in a coma while his parents find hope in the power of prayer is based on The Impossible, a lightly fictionalized account of an incident that took place in Lake St. Louis, Missouri. Roxann Dawson directed and Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) stars. Preacher and best-selling author DeVon Franklin, a key player behind both Heaven Is for Real and Miracles From Heaven, is the producer.

Also opening Friday: After; Billboard; A Dark Place; Dogman; Hellboy; Her Smell; I Am Cuba; Little; Long Day's Journey Into Night; Mary Magdalene; Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy; Mia and the White Lion; Missing Link; The Most Dangerous Year; Penguin Highway; Satan & Adam; Stockholm; Teen Spirit; Wild Nights With Emily; Working Woman

