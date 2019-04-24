L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Avengers: Engame Has Finally Arrived

 


L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Avengers: Engame Has Finally ArrivedEXPAND
Nathaniel Bell | April 24, 2019 | 12:00pm
Welcome to L.A. Weekly’s Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Friday, April 26

Avengers: Endgame, possibly the most expensive film ever produced, is the 22nd installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the climax of a saga 11 years in the making. This direct sequel to last year’s Avengers: Infinity War follows what’s left of a band of mighty superheroes as the survivors seek to reverse the damage inflicted by purple population control zealot Thanos, who wiped out half of all life in the universe. Anthony and Joe Russo directed — or crowd controlled — the star-studded cast of CGI-augmented movie stars. Prognosticators are expecting an opening weekend in the neighborhood of $250 million, but only those possessing the Time Stone know for certain.

Continue Reading

Also opening Friday: The Baker’s Wife; Body at Brighton Rock; Chasing Portraits; Christ Stopped at Eboli; JT Leroy; Knock Down the House; Only Yesterday; The Sign of the Cross; The White Crow

