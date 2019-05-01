 


    Herban Planet
Empty by Design
Empty by Design
Andrea Walter

L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Asian Pacific Film Festival

Nathaniel Bell | May 1, 2019 | 1:00am
Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Friday, May 3

The 35th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival presented by Visual Communications opened on Thursday, May 2 with the world premiere of Yellow Rose, directed by Diana Paragas. The nine-day festival continues through the 10th and features a number of works from Asian-American, Pacific-American and international Asian filmmakers. Over 200 films, including shorts, will be featured. This year a number of women filmmakers are represented. The world premiere of Empty by Design, written and directed by Andrea A. Walter, will close out the fest. For more information, visit festival.vcmedia.org.

