L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Asian Pacific Film Festival

Friday, May 3
Friday, May 3
The 35th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival presented by Visual Communications opened on Thursday, May 2 with the world premiere of Yellow Rose, directed by Diana Paragas. The nine-day festival continues through the 10th and features a number of works from Asian-American, Pacific-American and international Asian filmmakers. Over 200 films, including shorts, will be featured. This year a number of women filmmakers are represented. The world premiere of Empty by Design, written and directed by Andrea A. Walter, will close out the fest. For more information, visit festival.vcmedia.org.
