L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Art of the Benshi and Films of Edward Owens

Friday, March 1



Weekend film series The Art of the Benshi is a major event for anyone who cares about Japanese film, culture or history. During the silent-film era, the "benshi" served as live narrators, commenting on the characters, offering context and even performing as the movie played. Predictably, the occupation evaporated as Japan converted to sound in the 1930s, but the art of the benshi has been preserved, and audiences will have a chance to see firsthand what made them unique in world cinema. The UCLA Film & Television Archive has teamed up with the Tadashi Yanai Initiative for Globalizing Japanese Humanities to present this spectacularly rare event featuring three of Japan's most accomplished benshi. Come for the films, stay for the live theatrical experience. UCLA's Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Fri.-Sun., March 1-3, showtimes vary; $10 per program. (310) 206-8013, cinema.ucla.edu.