L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Anthology Pic Lost & Found Is a Charmer

Limited/art-house

Friday, April 19

Lost & Found is an unassuming charmer — an anthology of seven stories involving characters loosely connected by a lost-and-found office adjacent to a modern Irish train station. Writer-director Liam O Mochain, who also plays Daniel, displays a neat, light touch. Produced on a modest budget over a period of five years, the film has played well on the festival circuit and has been competing favorably with some bigger studio releases in per-theater averages. Some of the vignettes, such as one involving an abandoned baby and buggy, are so slight they almost slip into the ether, but all of them linger pleasantly in the mind. Mochain has assembled a fine ensemble of Irish actors to fill out the roughly two dozen principal roles. Most affecting, perhaps, is Liam Carney as a lost soul scrounging for train fare. The revelation of his condition leads to an unexpectedly poignant frisson. Movie buffs familiar with The Rising of the Moon, John Ford's 1957 portmanteau of Irish stories featuring the Abbey Players, might appreciate the film's gentle humor. One can hope for a sequel set in an airport terminal. Monica Film Center, 1332 Second St., Santa Monica; Fri., April 19, various showtimes; $9-$12. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com.

