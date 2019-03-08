L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: An Epic Russian War and Peace

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Sunday, March 10

Sergei Bondarchuk's production of War and Peace was a legendary undertaking. It took five years to shoot and cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $70 million. Based on Tolstoy's mammoth doorstop of a novel, the movie won the 1969 Oscar for Best Foreign-Language Film and proved that the Soviet film industry could play ball with Hollywood. The American Cinematheque's Aero Theatre will screen all 431 minutes of this staggering epic in a new restoration courtesy of Janus Films. There will be three intermissions. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; Sun., March 10, 2 p.m.; $15. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

Also opening Friday, March 8: 3 Faces; An Elephant Sitting Still; Babylon; Black Mother; Captain Marvel; Ferrante Fever; Gloria Bell; I'm Not Here; The Kid; Photograph