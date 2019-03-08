 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Sergei Bondarchuk's epic War and Peace runs 431 minutes.
Sergei Bondarchuk's epic War and Peace runs 431 minutes.
Janus

L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: An Epic Russian War and Peace

Nathaniel Bell | March 8, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Sunday, March 10

Continue Reading

Sergei Bondarchuk's production of War and Peace was a legendary undertaking. It took five years to shoot and cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $70 million. Based on Tolstoy's mammoth doorstop of a novel, the movie won the 1969 Oscar for Best Foreign-Language Film and proved that the Soviet film industry could play ball with Hollywood. The American Cinematheque's Aero Theatre will screen all 431 minutes of this staggering epic in a new restoration courtesy of Janus Films. There will be three intermissions. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; Sun., March 10, 2 p.m.; $15. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

Also opening Friday, March 8: 3 Faces; An Elephant Sitting Still; Babylon; Black Mother; Captain Marvel; Ferrante Fever; Gloria Bell; I'm Not Here; The Kid; Photograph

Trending Film

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.