Aviron Pictures

L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: After Takes a Cue From Harry Styles

Nathaniel Bell | April 10, 2019 | 6:00am
Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week, from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Wide release

Friday, April 12

After is the latest film based on a "best-selling worldwide phenomenon," in this case Anna Todd's new-adult genre novel, about a good girl who goes to college and falls head over heels for the class rebel, a brooding charmer with tattoos and a British accent. Julia Goldani Telles and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin (aka young Tom Riddle from the Harry Potter movies) play the young lovers, the latter of whom is reportedly based on Harry Styles from boy band One Direction. Jenny Gage directed from a screenplay she wrote with Susan McMartin and Tamara Chestna.

Also opening Friday: Billboard; A Dark Place; Hellboy; Her Smell; Little; Long Day's Journey Into Night; Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy; Mia and the White Lion; Missing Link; The Most Dangerous Year; Penguin Highway; Satan & Adam; Stockholm; Teen Spirit

