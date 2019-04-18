L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: A Pioneering Female Filmmaker

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week, from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Friday, April 19

Thanks to the efforts of Kino Lorber, Flicker Alley and others, we are riding a wave of appreciation for previously unsung silent-movie pioneers, particularly women. Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché is a documentary about the first female filmmaker and founder of Solax Studios. Amazingly prolific, Guy-Blaché crafted some of the earliest narrative films and displayed a sophisticated camera consciousness. Co-written, directed and produced by Pamela B. Green in collaboration with Joan Simon and narrated by Jodie Foster, the film charts Guy-Blaché's rise and fall while seeking to restore her to her rightful place in film history. Monica Film Center, 1332 Second St., Santa Monica; Fri., April 19, various showtimes; $9-$12. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com.

