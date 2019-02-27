L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Wicked Thriller Greta

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Picks, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.



Friday, March 1



Greta, developed under the title The Widow, is a wickedly well-crafted horror thriller about a young woman (Chloë Grace Moretz, who seems to be specializing in imperiled girls lately) who returns a lost handbag to a reclusive music teacher (Isabelle Huppert). They quickly grow fond of each other but that's only the beginning of the whole bloody business. If it were made in the early 1970s, the film could have been directed by Curtis Harrington and starred Shelley Winters. Under the firm hand of Irish-born director Neil Jordan, back on the big screen after a six-year hiatus directing The Borgias for TV, the premise is played to the hilt.

