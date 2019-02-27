 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Isabelle Huppert, left, and Chlo&euml; Grace Moretz in GretaEXPAND
Isabelle Huppert, left, and Chloë Grace Moretz in Greta
Focus Features

L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Wicked Thriller Greta

Nathaniel Bell | February 27, 2019 | 12:00pm
AA

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Picks, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Friday, March 1

Greta, developed under the title The Widow, is a wickedly well-crafted horror thriller about a young woman (Chloë Grace Moretz, who seems to be specializing in imperiled girls lately) who returns a lost handbag to a reclusive music teacher (Isabelle Huppert). They quickly grow fond of each other but that's only the beginning of the whole bloody business. If it were made in the early 1970s, the film could have been directed by Curtis Harrington and starred Shelley Winters. Under the firm hand of Irish-born director Neil Jordan, back on the big screen after a six-year hiatus directing The Borgias for TV, the premise is played to the hilt.

Continue Reading

Also opening Friday, March 1: Apollo 11; Chaos Walking; Furie; Giant Little Ones; The Hole in the Ground; Level 16; A Madea Family Funeral; Mapplethorpe; Pretty Broken; Saint Judy; Sharkwater Extinction; The Sower; Stray; Styx; Superpower Dogs; This Magnificent Cake!; Virginia Minnesota; We Die Young; The Wedding Guest; Woman at War

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.