Crispin Glover, Sebastian Stan, Taissa Farmiga and Alexandra Daddario in We Have Always Lived in the CastleEXPAND
Crispin Glover, Sebastian Stan, Taissa Farmiga and Alexandra Daddario in We Have Always Lived in the Castle
L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Nathaniel Bell | May 16, 2019 | 9:00am
Welcome to L.A. Weekly’s Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Friday, May 17

We Have Always Lived in the Castle was crying out to be made. Shirley Jackson’s neo-gothic 1962 novel about a trio of shut-ins—sisters Merricat and Constance and their uncle Julian—slowly going mad in their sequestered house is considered by many to be the author’s masterpiece. The difficulties of adapting a largely psychological chamber piece to the screen are considerable, but Stacie Passon hits some grace notes in this pastel-colored confection starring Taissa Farmiga, Alexandra Daddario, and the reliably creepy Crispin Glover. This modest production is comfortably at home on the screen; it will play in theaters and on VOD simultaneously. Monica Film Center, 1332 2nd St., Santa Monica, Fri., May 17, various showtimes; $9-$12. (310)-478-3836, laemmle.com.

Also opening Friday, May 17: A Dog’s Journey, A Violent Separation, All Creatures Here Below, Anaiara, Ask for Jane, John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum, The Meanest Man in Texas, Perfect, Photograph, The Professor, The Souvenir, The Sun is Also a Star, The Tomorrow Man, Trial By Fire, The Unseen

