L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Toothless Returns

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Wide release

Continue Reading

Friday, Feb. 22

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World completes the enormously popular trilogy that began in 2010. In this latest animated family adventure-fantasy, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) the dragon trainer and his beloved beast, Toothless, seek a clandestine utopia for mythical creatures, which arouses the interest of ruthless dragon hunter Grimmel (F. Murray Abraham). Dean DeBlois, twice Oscar-nominated for the previous Dragon outings, directs a script by DeBlois and Cressida Cowell. Universal opened this DreamWorks Animation production in Australia to a record-setting $1.5 million its first day, and will continue the rollout in the coming weeks.

Also opening Friday, Feb. 22: 1st Summoning; The Changeover; The Iron Orchard; It's a Hard Truth, Ain't It; Run the Race; Styx; Total Dhamaal

L.A. Weekly also recommends (still in theaters): Glass; The Boy Who Would Be King; Jihadists; The Favourite; If Beale Street Could Talk; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Vice; Roma; Bohemian Rhapsody; Ralph Breaks the Internet; Mary Poppins Returns; Green Book; A Star Is Born