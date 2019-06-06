L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: The Spiritual Quest of The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Welcome to L.A. Weekly’s Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Friday, June 7

When The Last Black Man in San Francisco premiered at Sundance earlier this year, it was greeted with two prizes and a heap of critical accolades. Joe Talbot’s debut feature focuses on a young man (Jimmie Fails) who yearns to reclaim the old Victorian home where he grew up, which leads to a sort of spiritual quest. Bold compositions and a soaring soundtrack meet in this piece of poetic realism that should quickly become a cult favorite. The film was funded in part by a Kickstarter campaign and was picked up for distribution by A24.

ArcLight, 6360 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; Fri. June 7, various showtimes; $16-$18; (323) 615-2550, arclightcinemas.com.

Also opening Friday, June 7: The Black Godfather, Burn Your Maps, Dark Phoenix, Katie, Late Night, Leto, The Other Side of Heaven 2, Papi Chulo, Pavarotti, Says Goodbye, The Secret Life of Pets 2