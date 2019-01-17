L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Rivette's Restored La Religieuse

L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide picks are your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check our Film section every week before you make your big-screen plans.



Friday, Jan. 18

La Religieuse began as an 18th-century novel by Denis Diderot. Then it was adapted to the stage by French New Wave luminary Jacques Rivette, who later turned it into his second feature. Completed in 1966, the film was petitioned against by an outraged public, banned in France and condemned by the Catholic Church. Eventually released in its native country, it was given U.S. distribution with about 15 minutes cut, and only restored to its full length years later. In 2018, L'immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, Italy, performed a 4K restoration from the original camera negative and re-released it into NYC theaters via Rialto Pictures. It plays in town for a week at the Laemmle Royal. The story of a devout young woman (Anna Karina) trained as a nun who wishes to be absolved of her vows but is forced against her will to continue her religious vocation, Rivette's film is a cinematic polemic against institutionalized power. Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.; Fri., Jan. 18, various showtimes; $9-$12. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com.