4
L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: The Ladies of Poms Prove They Still Have PepEXPAND
STX

L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: The Ladies of Poms Prove They Still Have Pep

Nate Bell | May 8, 2019 | 1:00am
AA

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Picks, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Poms collects a cast of venerable actresses for a rollicking comedy about a group of retirees who start a female cheerleading squad. Diane Keaton, still graceful and peppy in her long sleeve sweaters, is the leader of the gang, a grandma recently enrolled in a retirement community who ropes the residents into competing in a cheer contest. Alisha Boe is the youngster who brings them up to date on the latest moves. Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier, Rhea Perlman, and Celia Watson are among the recognizable faces.

Also opening wide Friday: Asako I & II; Ask Dr. Ruth; The Biggest Little Farm; Wine Country; Pokéman Detective Pikachu; The Hustle; Tolkien.

