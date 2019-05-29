L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: The Fall of the American Empire is a Comedic Caper

Welcome to L.A. Weekly’s Movie Picks, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Friday, May 31



The Fall of the American Empire may not be in any way related to The Decline of the American Empire (the first Canadian film to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film), but the grandiose title tells you something about the ambition of its director, Denys Arcand. On the face of it, this appears to be a comedic caper involving a delivery truck driver who impulsively picks up two bags of dirty money after witnessing a heist, and who must deal with the fallout. Complicating things is the fact that the driver, who holds a doctorate in philosophy, is by his own admission not cut out for a life in crime. Laemmle Royal (also playing at the Playhouse 7 and Town Center 5), 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A., Fri., May 31, various showtimes; $13. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com.





Also opening Friday, May 31: Always Be My Maybe, Domino, Godzilla, King of the Monsters, Halston, Ma, Rocketman, Too Late to Die Young, Yomeddine