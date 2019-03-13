L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Teen Romance Five Feet Apart Has Potential

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Wide release

Friday, March 15

Five Feet Apart is a romantic drama (or dramatic romance, depending on your outlook) about two teens with cystic fibrosis who fall in love yet must remain six feet apart at all times. Will Eros triumph over the fear of an infectious disease? Like the 1976 made-for-TV classic The Boy in the Plastic Bubble, this premise has built-in emotional power, and if Justin Baldoni's film is as good as the trailer makes it out to be, Lionsgate will have a winner on its hands. The film stars Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse as the star-crossed lovers, and they make a cute couple.

Also opening Friday, March 15: Captive State; Chimera Strain; Combat Obscura; Faith, Hope & Love; Finding Steve McQueen; The Hummingbird Project; Iceman; Knife + Heart; Mission of Honor; Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase; Never Grow Old; The Mustang; The Sex Trip; Superpower Dogs; Wonder Park

