L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Tarantino's Own Pulp Fiction Print

Friday, Feb. 22



In case you're new to our fair city, Quentin Tarantino owns the New Beverly Cinema and furnishes the busy screening schedules with prints from his own collection. This means that QT's films screen frequently at the theater, usually at midnight, always on celluloid. This month, a gorgeous 35mm print of Pulp Fiction will screen. Tarantino's 1994 neo-classic earned the director a Best Screenplay Oscar, and it features some of the most famous banter and shocking violence of the decade. Grab a Royale with cheese and show up early to check out a full set of rare German lobby cards. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax; Fri., Feb. 22, 11:59 p.m.; $10. (323) 938-4038, thenewbev.com.

