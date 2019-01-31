L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Surveying Brad Bird's Animated Classics

The Iron Giant feels more and more Spielbergian with each viewing, which is appropriate, since it was Spielberg who helped launch the career of its director, Brad Bird, who got his first writing and directing gigs on Amazing Stories. This nostalgic, sentimental 1999 animated feature about a boy's friendship with a gigantic robot from outer space is based on the book by erstwhile British poet laureate Ted Hughes. It's the first night in a series honoring Bird's accomplishments in the field of animation. The director will appear for a Q&A following the screening. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; Fri., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.; $15. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

