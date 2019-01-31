 


The Iron GiantEXPAND
The Iron Giant
Warner Bros.

L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Surveying Brad Bird's Animated Classics

Nathaniel Bell | January 31, 2019 | 1:00pm
The Iron Giant feels more and more Spielbergian with each viewing, which is appropriate, since it was Spielberg who helped launch the career of its director, Brad Bird, who got his first writing and directing gigs on Amazing Stories. This nostalgic, sentimental 1999 animated feature about a boy's friendship with a gigantic robot from outer space is based on the book by erstwhile British poet laureate Ted Hughes. It's the first night in a series honoring Bird's accomplishments in the field of animation. The director will appear for a Q&A following the screening. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; Fri., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.; $15. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

The IncrediblesEXPAND
The Incredibles
Disney
When The Incredibles came out in 2004, deconstructing the superhero genre was not a new exercise (see Shyamalan's Unbreakable), but this lively Pixar comedy about the domestic challenges of a family with extraordinary powers had a freshness that made it one of the biggest hits of its year. It marked a career highpoint for director Brad Bird, who is being honored by the American Cinematheque with a three-night tribute. Incredibles 2, released last summer, was similarly greeted with enthusiasm. Both movies will screen at the Aero, with Bird in person in between films. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; Sat., Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m.; $15. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

