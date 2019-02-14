L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Sequel Happy Death Day 2U Is Nothing New

L.A. Weekly's Movie Picks are your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Opening Friday, Feb. 15:

The original Happy Death Day sported a reasonably clever premise, something to do with a student who resolves to find her killer after she gets stuck continually reliving the last day of her life. It grossed more than $55 million domestically on a $5 million budget (a good return, even by Blumhouse standards), so a sequel was inevitable. Happy Death Day 2U repeats the central conceit of its predecessor and adds virtually nothing, except perhaps more murder victims. Jessica Rothe reprises her role as the unlucky victim. Christopher Landon, who penned five Paranormal Activity sequels, wrote and directed.

Also opening Friday, Feb. 15:

L.A. Weekly also recommends (still in theaters):

