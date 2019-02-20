L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: See the Oscar-Nominated Short Films

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Friday, Feb. 22

The Oscar-nominated shorts categories — live-action and animated — contain some of the least seen and most underappreciated films at the Academy Awards. Which is why Laemmle's program, co-presented with Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures, is such a treat. On Friday, Laemmle will present back-to-back programs featuring all 10 of the Oscar-nominated shorts in these two brackets at five different locations across town.

The nominated animated shorts are:

Animal Behaviour, Alison Snowden, David Fine

Bao, Domee Shi

Late Afternoon, Louise Bagnall

One Small Step, Andrew Chesworth, Bobby Pontillas

Weekends, Trevor Jimenez

The nominated live-action shorts are:

Detainment, Vincent Lambe

Fauve, Jeremy Comte

Marguerite, Marianne Farley

Mother, Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Skin, Guy Nattiv

Laemmle's Monica Film Center, 1332 Second St., Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica; thru Thu., Feb. 28 (also playing at the Playhouse 7, Claremont 5, NoHo 7, and Glendale); $9-$12. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com.

