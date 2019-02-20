 


Domee Shi's Bao
Pixar Animation

L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: See the Oscar-Nominated Short Films

Nathaniel Bell | February 20, 2019 | 1:00pm
Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Friday, Feb. 22

The Oscar-nominated shorts categories — live-action and animated — contain some of the least seen and most underappreciated films at the Academy Awards. Which is why Laemmle's program, co-presented with Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures, is such a treat. On Friday, Laemmle will present back-to-back programs featuring all 10 of the Oscar-nominated shorts in these two brackets at five different locations across town.

The nominated animated shorts are:
Animal Behaviour, Alison Snowden, David Fine
Bao, Domee Shi
Late Afternoon, Louise Bagnall
One Small Step, Andrew Chesworth, Bobby Pontillas
Weekends, Trevor Jimenez

The nominated live-action shorts are:
Detainment, Vincent Lambe
Fauve, Jeremy Comte
Marguerite, Marianne Farley
Mother, Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Skin, Guy Nattiv

Laemmle's Monica Film Center, 1332 Second St., Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica; thru Thu., Feb. 28 (also playing at the Playhouse 7, Claremont 5, NoHo 7, and Glendale); $9-$12. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com.

Also opening Friday, Feb. 22: 1st Summoning; The Changeover; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World; The Iron Orchard; It's a Hard Truth, Ain't It; Run the Race; Styx; Total Dhamaal

L.A. Weekly also recommends (still in theaters): Glass; The Boy Who Would Be King; Jihadists; The Favourite; If Beale Street Could Talk; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Vice; Roma; Bohemian Rhapsody; Ralph Breaks the Internet; Mary Poppins Returns; Green Book; A Star Is Born

