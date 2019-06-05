 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
The Secret Life of Pets 2EXPAND
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Universal

L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Secret Life Explores Change from Pets' Point of View

Nathaniel Bell | June 5, 2019 | 2:01pm
AA

Welcome to L.A. Weekly’s Movie Picks, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Friday, June 7

The Secret Lives of Pets 2 is a 3D computer animated family flick brought to you by the creatives at Illumination. Its predecessor, released in 2016, hit the public in the funny bone and grossed $875 million worldwide. The plot, to the extent that it matters, involves Max the Jack Russell Terrier (voiced by Patton Oswalt) and the seismic life changes that result from his owner getting married and having a kid. Hijinks and life lessons ensue, with a roster of comedians supplying the voices of the various domesticated animals. Harrison Ford has a substantial role as Rooster, a Welsh Sheepdog who meets and mentors his young friend.

Continue Reading

Also opening Friday, June 7: The Black Godfather, Burn Your Maps, Dark Phoenix, Katie, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Late Night, Leto, The Other Side of Heaven 2, Papi Chulo, Pavarotti, Says Goodbye

Trending Film

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >