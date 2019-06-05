L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Secret Life Explores Change from Pets' Point of View

Welcome to L.A. Weekly’s Movie Picks, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Friday, June 7



The Secret Lives of Pets 2 is a 3D computer animated family flick brought to you by the creatives at Illumination. Its predecessor, released in 2016, hit the public in the funny bone and grossed $875 million worldwide. The plot, to the extent that it matters, involves Max the Jack Russell Terrier (voiced by Patton Oswalt) and the seismic life changes that result from his owner getting married and having a kid. Hijinks and life lessons ensue, with a roster of comedians supplying the voices of the various domesticated animals. Harrison Ford has a substantial role as Rooster, a Welsh Sheepdog who meets and mentors his young friend.