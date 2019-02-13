 


4
Berlin Horse
Berlin Horse
Malcom Le Grice

L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Screening Abstract Filmmaker Malcom Le Grice

Nathaniel Bell | February 13, 2019 | 3:30pm
Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

L.A. Filmforum's collaboration with REDCAT, "Malcolm Le Grice: Before and After Cinema," a retrospective of renowned artist and avant-garde filmmaker Malcolm Le Grice, continues this week. Le Grice, who was born in 1940, began making films in the 1960s and hasn't shown signs of slowing. In 1977, he wrote an important history of experimental cinema, Abstract Film and Beyond, and he continues to work while holding the title of professor emeritus of the University of the Arts London. He will be in attendance at all of the L.A. events.

Thursday, Feb. 14

Turning from painting to film in the 1960s, Le Grice's cinematic works frequently function as meta-critiques of the medium. Two of his best-known works will be screened on Valentine's Day: Berlin Horse (1970), which multiplies an image from a Cecil Hepworth film from 1900 and transforms it into a kaleidoscopic rumination on the origins of the art form (with music by Brain Eno); and Threshold, a visual journey incorporating printing techniques, color filtering, superimpositions, computer-generated imagery, animation and performance improvisation. USC School of Cinematic Arts, the Albert and Dana Broccoli Theatre, SCA 112, George Lucas Building lobby, USC School of Cinematic Arts Complex, 900 W. 34th St.; Thu., Feb. 14, 7 p.m.; free but RSVP required. Reservations here.



Sunday, Feb. 17

The third and final program in this tribute to the great U.K. artist and avant-garde filmmaker, Sunday night's program at the Spielberg Theatre begins with China Tea, his 1965 still-life shot with dual 8mm cameras and projected side by side, and concludes with Absinthe, a 1-minute short inspired by a 2009 trip to a Prague bar. Spielberg Theatre at the Egyptian, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sun., Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m.; $10. (323) 466-3456, lafilmforum.org.

