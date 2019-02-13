L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Screening Abstract Filmmaker Malcom Le Grice

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

L.A. Filmforum's collaboration with REDCAT, "Malcolm Le Grice: Before and After Cinema," a retrospective of renowned artist and avant-garde filmmaker Malcolm Le Grice, continues this week. Le Grice, who was born in 1940, began making films in the 1960s and hasn't shown signs of slowing. In 1977, he wrote an important history of experimental cinema, Abstract Film and Beyond, and he continues to work while holding the title of professor emeritus of the University of the Arts London. He will be in attendance at all of the L.A. events.