L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Madea Brings the Laughs to a Family Funeral

Friday, March 1

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral is the 11th installment in the profitable franchise featuring Mabel "Madea" Simmons, a sassy, elderly woman based on Perry's mother and aunt. Her latest misadventure takes her to Georgia for a — yep, you guessed it — family funeral in which grievances are addressed and family secrets unearthed. The whole film apparently was shot in a week, which makes Perry (who writes, directs and stars) the most efficient producer since Roger Corman. Cassi Davis and Patrice Lovely co-star.

