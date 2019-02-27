 


4
Tyler Perry in A Madea Family FuneralEXPAND
Tyler Perry in A Madea Family Funeral
Lionsgate

L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Madea Brings the Laughs to a Family Funeral

Nathaniel Bell | February 27, 2019 | 3:00pm
AA

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Picks, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Friday, March 1

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral is the 11th installment in the profitable franchise featuring Mabel "Madea" Simmons, a sassy, elderly woman based on Perry's mother and aunt. Her latest misadventure takes her to Georgia for a — yep, you guessed it — family funeral in which grievances are addressed and family secrets unearthed. The whole film apparently was shot in a week, which makes Perry (who writes, directs and stars) the most efficient producer since Roger Corman. Cassi Davis and Patrice Lovely co-star.

Also opening Friday, March 1: Apollo 11; Chaos Walking; Furie; Giant Little Ones; Greta; The Hole in the Ground; Level 16; Mapplethorpe; Pretty Broken; Saint Judy; Sharkwater Extinction; The Sower; Stray; Styx; Superpower Dogs; This Magnificent Cake!; Virginia Minnesota; We Die Young; The Wedding Guest; Woman at War

