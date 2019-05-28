 


Octavia Spencer in Ma
L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Ma is Unexpected Macabre

Nathaniel Bell | May 28, 2019 | 3:11pm
Welcome to L.A. Weekly’s Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Friday, May 31

In Ma, Octavia Spencer is cast against type as a crazed loner who lures teenagers to her secluded house with the promise of booze and privacy, eventually revealing herself to be a stalker and potential murderer. Blumhouse produced this psychological thriller on a relatively lavish budget of $5 million, and the “R” rating will not deter it from achieving four times that amount at the opening weekend box office. Tate Taylor, who directed Spencer in her Oscar-winning turn in The Help, takes charge for his first flat-out horror movie.

Also opening Friday, May 31: Always Be My Maybe, Domino, The Fall of the American Empire, Godzilla, King of the Monsters, Halston, Rocketman, Too Late to Die Young, Yomeddine

