Los tallos amargosEXPAND
Los tallos amargos
L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Bitter Thrills in Restored Los tallos amargos

Nathaniel Bell | June 5, 2019 | 2:04pm
Welcome to L.A. Weekly’s Movie Picks, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Saturday, June 8

The Latin America Cinemateca of Los Angeles will present a special screening of the 1956 Argentine film Los tallos amargos at the Million Dollar Theatre in collaboration with the Los Angeles Conservancy’s Last Remaining Seats film series. A noir-ish thriller recently restored by the UCLA Film & Television Archive with funding provided by the Film Noir Foundation, the movie (English translation: The Bitter Stems) is the work of celebrated South American director Fernando Ayala. Journalist and critic Guido Segal will serve as host for the evening, and Alan K. Rode of the Film Noir Foundation will also appear as special guest.

Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown; Sat., June 8, 2 p.m.; $22. (213) 623-2489, laconservancy.org.

