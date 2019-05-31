L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Two Hip Indie Classics Showcased in Jarmusch Festival

Welcome to L.A. Weekly’s Movie picks, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.



Limited/art-house

Sunday, June 2

As L.A. gears up for Jim Jarmusch’s new zom-com this June, the American Cinematheque has prepared a double feature consisting of two of the director’s earliest films, co-presented by Beyond Fest.



Stranger Than Paradise, a shoestringer shot in grainy black-and-white, is one of the essential films of the 1980s. A minimalist comedy featuring John Lurie as a NY hipster, the film was sui generis among American indies at the time, though it has since inspired numerous imitations.



Down by Law is a suitable companion piece, a 1986 deadpan epic about three losers (John Lurie, Tom Waits, and Roberto Benigni) who meet in a jail cell, bust out of prison, and embark on an aimless adventure together. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; Sun., June 2, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.