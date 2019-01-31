 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
4
Tales From the Hood
Tales From the Hood
Universal

L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Horror Noire Explores the History of Black Horror

Nathaniel Bell | January 31, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror is Shudder TV's first foray into original documentary filmmaking. Based on the scholarly book by Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman, the film takes a long view of black Americans in Hollywood, specifically with regard to horror films of the counterculture. The American Cinematheque is offering a peek at this new doc, directed by Xavier Burgin, with a special introduction by author and educator Tananarive Due. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Fri., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

Continue Reading



Tales From the Hood, a neglected horror gem from 1995, is an African-American spin on the DC Comics anthology cycle, mixing gore and gallows humor with social issues. The American Cinematheque offers it as a chaser to its Horror Noire presentation. Director Rusty Cundieff and writer Darin Scott will take the stage to discuss the making of this cult classic. This will be followed by a 35mm screening of Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight, Ernest Dickerson's spinoff of the popular HBO horror series. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sat., Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: