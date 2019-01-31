L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Horror Noire Explores the History of Black Horror

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror is Shudder TV's first foray into original documentary filmmaking. Based on the scholarly book by Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman, the film takes a long view of black Americans in Hollywood, specifically with regard to horror films of the counterculture. The American Cinematheque is offering a peek at this new doc, directed by Xavier Burgin, with a special introduction by author and educator Tananarive Due. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Fri., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

Tales From the Hood, a neglected horror gem from 1995, is an African-American spin on the DC Comics anthology cycle, mixing gore and gallows humor with social issues. The American Cinematheque offers it as a chaser to its Horror Noire presentation. Director Rusty Cundieff and writer Darin Scott will take the stage to discuss the making of this cult classic. This will be followed by a 35mm screening of Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight, Ernest Dickerson's spinoff of the popular HBO horror series. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sat., Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.