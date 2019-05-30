L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Exploring Class to Mass Style Icon Halston

Welcome to L.A. Weekly’s Movie picks, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.
Friday, May 31
Limited/art-house
Roy Halston Frowick, known simply as Halston, is the American fashion designer responsible for defining that '70s look favored by groovy discotheque patrons. He is also the subject of Frédéric Tcheng’s documentary portrait, which opened at Tribeca earlier this year. Beneath all the cashmere and
Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., Sawtelle; Fri., May 31, various
Also opening Friday, May 31: Always Be My Maybe, Domino, The Fall of the American Empire, Godzilla, King of the Monsters, Ma, Rocketman, Too Late to Die Young, Yomeddine
