L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Exploring Class to Mass Style Icon Halston

Nathaniel Bell | May 30, 2019 | 10:00am
AA

Welcome to L.A. Weekly’s Movie picks, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Friday, May 31

Limited/art-house

Roy Halston Frowick, known simply as Halston, is the American fashion designer responsible for defining that '70s look favored by groovy discotheque patrons. He is also the subject of Frédéric Tcheng’s documentary portrait, which opened at Tribeca earlier this year. Beneath all the cashmere and ultrasuede is a parable about the frailty of American success. When Halston announced a deal with JC Penney, he moved “from class to mass” and shocked his fans in the process. Viewers might be attracted to privileged glimpses inside Studio 54 and interviews with Liza Minnelli, Joel Schumacher, and Halston’s niece and confidante Lesley Frowick.

Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., Sawtelle; Fri., May 31, various showtimes; $9-$12. (310) 473-8530, landmarktheatres.com.

Also opening Friday, May 31: Always Be My Maybe, Domino, The Fall of the American Empire, Godzilla, King of the Monsters, Ma, Rocketman, Too Late to Die Young, Yomeddine

