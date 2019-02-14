L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Godard's The Image Book Is a Must-See for Cinema Buffs

L.A. Weekly's Movie Picks are your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

The Image Book, a dense and difficult cinematic essay by master filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard, opens at the Aero for an exclusive one-week engagement. In this addendum to his Histoire(s) du cinéma, Godard mines the history of the medium for resonant images and transforms them, in a kind of found-footage experiment, into a digital collage. The associations that arise from the novelistic juxtapositions of these images come so quickly that it's impossible to absorb or comprehend them all — their meanings are so private that they are bound to elude even Godard's most steadfast followers.

