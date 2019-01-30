L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Gina Rodriguez on the Big Screen in Miss Bala

L.A. Weekly's picks are your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check around our Film section every Wednesday through Friday before you make your big-screen weekend plans.

Friday, Feb. 1



Gerardo Naranjo's 2011 Mexican melodrama Miss Bala was based on the true story of a woman kidnapped by gang members and forced to act as a munitions runner in Guadalajara. Columbia Pictures acquired the rights to the story and enlisted Catherine Hardwicke to direct a remake. This Miss Bala redux is a high-octane action flick starring Gina Rodriguez (star of TV's Jane the Virgin) as a makeup artist whose best friend is kidnapped by a vicious drug cartel. A female-empowerment narrative nested within a kickass thriller, the movie is bordered on all sides by a strong supporting cast, including Ismael Cruz Córdova and Anthony Mackie.

Also opening Friday, Feb. 1:

The Wild Pear Tree

Arctic

Outlaws

This One's for the Ladies

Piercing

Then Came You

Sharkwater Extinction

Braid

Daughter of Mine

The Unicorn

St. Bernard Syndicate

