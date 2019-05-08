L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Getting Playful with Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Picks, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu, based on a video game based on the bestselling media franchise, takes place in a world where humans capture and train cute monsters to battle each other for sport. A detective goes missing; his 21-year-old son (Justice Smith) investigates with the help of his father's former partner, a Pokémon (voiced by Ryan Reynolds) with a penchant for trouble. Together they track down leads through the streets and back alleys of Ryme City, a kid-friendly asphalt jungle populated with characters from the Pokémon bestiary. Rob Letterman directs.

Also opening wide Friday: Asako I & II; Ask Dr. Ruth; The Biggest Little Farm; Wine Country; Poms; The Hustle; Tolkien.