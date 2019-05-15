L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Cute Puppies Galore in A Dog's Journey

Welcome to L.A. Weekly’s Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Friday, May 17

Universal’s A Dog’s Journey, not to be confused with Sony’s A Dog’s Way Home, is a direct sequel to A Dog’s Purpose. (Got it?) The plot concerns a pooch named Bailey (voiced by Josh Gad) whose love for his owners—particularly a young girl who grows into adulthood—transcends death. But let’s face it; no ticket buyer is going to see this for the plot. Cute puppies, light melodrama, and dime-store reincarnation theory collide in this heart-on-sleeve family film that only wants to please you. A gravelly Dennis Quaid is on hand to provide some dramatic weight. Gail Mancuso directs.