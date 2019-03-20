L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Cruel Intentions Gets 20th-Anniversary Release

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Friday, March 22

Is Cruel Intentions iconic enough to warrant a 20th-anniversary rerelease? The folks at Sony Pictures think so. Since its initial release in 1999, this unapologetically mean and sexually frank drama has slowly accrued a cult following for transferring Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' Les Liaisons dangereuses from 18th-century France to a contemporary NYC high school. Reese Witherspoon plays the virginal teen seduced by the calculating socialite (a pouty-lipped Ryan Phillippe) and his wicked sister (Sarah Michelle Gellar, at the height of her Buffy fame). Millennials have been called the most nostalgic generation, and the movie may stir fond feelings for those early Internet, pre-smartphone, pre-9/11 long summer nights. The film will play in select theaters for a week.

