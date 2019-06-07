 


    Herban Planet
BarakaEXPAND
Baraka
Magidson Films

L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Baraka

Nathaniel Bell | June 7, 2019 | 8:00am
Welcome to L.A. Weekly’s Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Sunday, June 9

Baraka is one of those films that needs to be seen on the big screen to be properly appreciated, preferably in 70mm, as it was originally shot. Fortunately, the American Cinematheque is providing just such an opportunity. Shot over a period of years and finally released in 1992, Ron Fricke’s breathtakingly gorgeous documentary spans the globe in search of ethnographic and spiritual truth. No narration and no talking head interviews are permitted; the lustrous images speak volumes by themselves. The Aero will co-present it with National Geographic as part of a weekend series highlighting The National Geographic Society’s historic efforts to explore and protect the planet.

Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; Sun., June 9, 7:30 p.m.; $15. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

