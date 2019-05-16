 


Brenton Thwaites and Alycia Debnam-Carey in A Violent SeparationEXPAND
Brenton Thwaites and Alycia Debnam-Carey in A Violent Separation
Screen Media Films

L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Backwoods Thriller A Violent Separation

Nathaniel Bell | May 16, 2019 | 10:00am
Welcome to L.A. Weekly’s Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Friday, May 17

A Violent Separation is a backwoods thriller about a young deputy (Brenton Thwaites) who must choose between arresting his older brother (Ben Robson) for the shooting death of his girlfriend or covering up the evidence. Kevin and Michael Goetz wrote and directed this slow-burn drama set along the humid byways of Louisiana. Ted Levine quietly takes command of the screen as the senior sheriff on the investigation. Monica Film Center, 1332 2nd St., Santa Monica, Fri., May 17, various showtimes; $9-$12. (310)-478-3836, laemmle.com.

Also opening Friday, May 17: A Dog’s Journey, All Creatures Here Below, Anaiara, Ask for Jane, John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum, The Meanest Man in Texas, Perfect, Photograph, The Professor, The Souvenir, The Sun is Also a Star, The Tomorrow Man, Trial By Fire, The Unseen, We Have Always Lived in the Castle

