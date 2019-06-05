 


Sophie Turner in Dark Phoenix
Fox

L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Another X-Men Movie Rises with Dark Phoenix

Nathaniel Bell | June 5, 2019 | 9:00am
Welcome to L.A. Weekly’s Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Wide Release

Friday, June 7

Dark Phoenix sustains the X-Men franchise by focusing primarily on Jean Grey, the telepathic mutant whose tremendous abilities put her colleagues at risk. In this direct sequel to X-Men: Apocalypse, the band of superheroes must deal with Jean’s transformation into the titular creature, an entity of pure energy and cataclysmic power. Father-figure Professor Xavier (James McAvoy) and arch-nemesis Magneto (Michael Fassbender) both want to control her for different reasons. Simon Kinberg directed this 12th installment in the comic book saga (counting the two Deadpool movies), which essentially erases the events of X-Men: The Last Stand.

Also opening Friday, June 7: The Black Godfather; Burn Your Maps, Katie; The Last Black Man in San Francisco; Late Night; Leto; The Other Side of Heaven 2; Papi Chulo; Pavarotti; Says Goodbye; The Secret Life of Pets 2

