L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey Seek Serenity

L.A. Weekly's Movie Picks are your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check our Film section every week before you make your big-screen plans.
Friday, Jan. 25 (Limited/art-house)
Serenity is the new film by Steven Knight, the acclaimed screenwriter of Dirty Pretty Things and Eastern Promises (and co-creator of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, for those attuned to TV history). A fishing boat captain (Matthew McConaughey) in a sleepy coastal town receives a visit from his ex-wife (Anne Hathaway) and receives a tantalizing offer: Feed her sadistic creep of a husband (Jason Clarke) to the fishes and collect $10 million. Of course, since this is noir territory, the serpentine plot keeps uncoiling until everyone is knee-deep in trouble. Aviron Pictures bought the film and planned a late 2018 release, only to bump it to 2019
Also opening Friday, Jan. 25:
The Final Wish
Heartlock
King of Thieves
The Image Book
The Invisibles
Jihadists
