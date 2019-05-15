L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: Amazon Presents Multinational Collab with Photograph

Welcome to L.A. Weekly’s Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Friday, May 17

Amazon Studios will roll out Photograph, an Indian-German-U.S. co-production with a premise reminiscent of a classic screwball comedy. A Mumbai street photographer (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) convinces a shy stranger (Sanya Malhotra) to play the role of his fiancée in order to satisfy the wishes of his ailing grandmother. Atmospherically set along India’s west coast, the film intelligently underplays the romantic angle, slowly tightening the bond between the leads and inviting the audience to come along on the journey. Ritesh Batra directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Emeara Kamble. Laemmle Royal (also playing at the Royal and the Town Center 5), 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A., Fri., May 17, various showtimes; $10-$13. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com.

Also opening Friday, May 17: A Dog’s Journey, A Violent Separation, All Creatures Here Below, Anaiara, Ask for Jane, John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum, The Meanest Man in Texas, Perfect, The Professor, The Souvenir, The Sun is Also a Star, The Tomorrow Man, Trial By Fire, The Unseen, We Have Always Lived in the Castle