L.A. Weekly Movie Pick: A New Nancy Drew

Wide release

Friday, March 15

Bonita Granville will always be my Nancy Drew, but Sophia Lillis, with her red hair and pert manner, looks like an entirely adequate substitute for the millennial generation. Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, based on the perennially best-selling kids mystery series, is a remake of the 1939 film of the same name, and comes with an Ellen DeGeneres producer credit. The movie, directed by Katt Shea, was shot in Georgia in the summertime and involves a haunted house. PG-rated mayhem ensues.



Also opening Friday, March 15: Captive State; Chimera Strain; Combat Obscura; Faith, Hope & Love; Finding Steve McQueen; Five Feet Apart; The Hummingbird Project; Iceman; Knife + Heart; Mission of Honor; Never Grow Old; The Mustang; The Sex Trip; Superpower Dogs; Wonder Park

