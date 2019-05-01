 


    Herban Planet
The Intruder
The Intruder
L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Dennis Quaid Gets Creepy in The Intruder

Nathaniel Bell | May 1, 2019 | 1:00am
Welcome to L.A. Weekly’s Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

The Intruder features Dennis Quaid as the neighbor from hell in this real estate thriller from Deon Taylor (Meet the Blacks). Screenwriter David Loughery (Lakeview Terrace) seems to specialize in the home invasion thriller. This one deals with an attractive, well-to-do married couple (Michael Ealy and Meagan Good) who purchase a Napa Valley estate and discover that the seller has a psychopathic attachment to the place. Developed under the title Motivated Seller, the film is purportedly a loose remake of 2003's Cold Creek Manor.

Also opening Friday, May 3: Bolden; The Dirty Kind; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile; Redcon-1; The Silence of Others; Tell It to the Bees; Wine Country

