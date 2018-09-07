Sleep-Paralysis Horror Film Mara Loses Its Power When Its People Wake Up

This might be the best thing a critic can say about a new horror film: Two nights after seeing Mara, the sleep-paralysis thriller from first-time director Clive Tonge, I had a nightmare about it. Better still, that nightmare precisely replicated scenes from the film. There I lay, someplace between waking and sleeping, staring out into the shadows of my apartment, convinced for a breath that there loomed, at the doorway, some still and silent figure. I blinked and gasped and stared. Soon the terrible details of this figure’s face resolved back into my humdrum home: a hook hung over the door, a splash of streetlight from outside. But for a second there, the night teemed with terrors, much as it had way back in 1989, when my junior high self saw Philippe Mora’s alien-abduction film Communion.

Mara’s subject is, deep down, the same as Communion’s, though the Mutual UFO Network crowd will never admit it. Mara concerns sleep paralysis, that sensation that millions have felt, in the middle of the night, of being awake but unable to move as unknowable forces prowl and maybe even prey. It stands to reason that your brain will interpret its shadowy presences in a way steeped in your culture or interests. While my mother imagined angels and demons, my young self — like millions — imagined Whitley Strieber’s and Close Encounters of the Third Kind’s naif-ish, pool-eyed star travelers. Rodney Ascher’s likably scary 2015 documentary The Nightmare examined the phenomenon with some reportorial rigor while also staging superior re-enactments of the sleep-paralysis experiences of several interviewees.

Now, with Mara, Tonge and screenwriter Jonathan Frank have promoted sleep paralysis from the subtext of horror films to the subject, and it’s easy to see why. The scenario of lying trapped in bed while some malevolent presence jacks with you is horror stripped right down to the bone. A scene of Olga Kurylenko nodding off in the bathtub is as cheaply inevitable as it is archetypal. But it works, triggering a ripe panic but also protective and sexual impulses. We see her face in close-up, her mouth just beneath the surface of the water but her nose just above, as her eyes take in some impossible thing we glimpse in silhouette behind the shower curtain. The figure hauls itself upward, extending long, limblike arms, and Kurylenko’s character shakes in terror — fight-or-flight has kicked in, but her body will do neither.