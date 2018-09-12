I Think We’re Alone Now Makes an Apocalypse With Peter Dinklage Kind of Blah

In the first minutes of I Think We’re Alone Now, director Reed Morano’s camera stalks the streets of a quaint American town, like a New York Times Trump-voter profile come to life. But something’s off: The town, near the Hudson River, is empty. A man named Del (Peter Dinklage) breaks into a deserted house, collecting the batteries from all the electronics he can find. When he finds corpses, he wraps them in blankets and drags them by the feet into a makeshift graveyard. This macabre routine is soon interrupted by a young woman named Grace (Elle Fanning), who drives into town and worms her way into Del’s life.

Eventually, Mike Makowsky’s script reveals that Del’s shtick is in response to an epidemic in which people have just started dropping dead. “They could reanimate all of a sudden,” Del says, cryptically; the situation is hazy, and Makowsky favors intimation over explanation. It’s an approach that suits Morano’s exploratory style (she also serves as the film’s cinematographer); her camera roves over the vacant town, savoring the glowing, otherworldly light of empty spaces.

The stoic Del, who murmurs short, clipped sentences when obliged to speak, is all business, but Dinklage can’t help but bring warmth and humor to the character. He makes his modest home in the basement of what must be the world’s loveliest waterfront library, where he used to work the night shift. Grace wonders: Doesn't he get lonely? Del responds with his longest utterance yet: “I felt lonely when it was me and 1,600 other people in this fucking town.”