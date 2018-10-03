The Extraordinary Hal Surveys the Heart of a Great Director

So why exactly did Hal Ashby — director of such enduring classics as Harold and Maude (1971), The Last Detail (1973), Shampoo (1975), Coming Home (1978) and Being There (1979) — never really achieve the household-name familiarity of some of his contemporaries? (Think Francis Ford Coppola or Steven Spielberg or Brian De Palma or Robert Altman.) That’s one of the many questions posed by Hal, Amy Scott’s touching documentary journey through Ashby’s life and career, but Hal never quite explicitly answers it. Rather, the film tries to embody the ethos that made the man’s work so special, and maybe even allowed it to be taken for granted.

Ashby was already an Academy Award–winning editor before he directed his first feature; he had cut Norman Jewison’s Best Picture–winning In the Heat of the Night (1967), and he and Jewison remained lifelong friends. One of the more touching elements in Hal is glimpses of the correspondence between the two, their letters filled with the kinds of gently affectionate terms one might direct to a lover. Contrast that with the memos and angry letters Ashby often sent to executives and agents and producers, filled with profanity and rage over the way his pictures were mistreated, often in the editing room. (His words are read in the film by the intense Ben Foster — an unlikely but inspired choice.) Ashby felt things deeply, and it showed in his movies.

Ashby’s passions infused his work with a relatable honesty and intimacy, even as the subject matter and style of his features often varied. These passions also put him in regular conflict with the studios — a tension that was partly kept in check during the ’70s because, well, his movies then were really good. As Scott makes clear, once the 1980s rolled around, the studios took their revenge. She does valiantly push back against the rumors suggesting that Ashby had lost his mind and become some sort of unemployable addict; as many colleagues and friends make clear in Hal, the director remained a professional, continuing to work and eager to take on new projects until his death from pancreatic cancer in 1988. But newly emboldened executives — no longer willing to give directors the sort of freedom they had enjoyed in the previous decade — second-guessed and undermined him at every turn, often taking over his films in the editing room.