Rock-Climbing Doc Free Solo Thrills and Terrifies

I gasped five times during E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin's no-gear mountain-climbing study, Free Solo. For one minutes-long stretch near the end, as we behold Alex Honnold's ropeless ascent up the sheer face of Yosemite's 3,200-foot rock formation El Capitan, I cowered in my seat, giggling in that nervous way I might in a car with a driver who is going way too fast.

The filmmakers capture Honnold's 2016 and 2017 attempts to complete the first "free solo" climb of these granite cliffs, and the suspense is thrilling, agonizing, perhaps indecent. One false move — hell, one slightly imperfect move — and Honnold will plunge to his death. Even the film crew worries, on camera, that maybe they shouldn't be there documenting this. What if one of the camera operators, all climbers themselves, distracts Honnold? What if one knocks a rock into his path? What if their very presence is goading this most focused and fastidious of daredevils to take even one risk more than he might unobserved?

"I care about doing it a lot more than I care about being filmed," Honnold says, late in the film. That's a relief, just as it is when Honnold bails on one attempt at conquering "El Cap," uncertain he should trust his life to one incomprehensibly small foothold, and noting that climbing in front of all the cameras and observers — this "circus" — demands even greater confidence from him than usual.