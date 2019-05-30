Brian De Palma's Returns to Slaughtering Form with Domino

Domino is a Danish-French-Italian-Beligan-Netherlandish co-production helmed by that most baroque practitioner of B-movie violence, Brian De Palma. It will play exclusively in L.A. while being released simultaneously on VOD. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones) plays Christian, a Danish detective with a close-knit relationship with his older partner, Lars (Søren Malling). A domino effect is set in motion when Christian carelessly leaves his service weapon at his apartment, eventually leading to an altercation with a violent suspect that puts Lars into a coma.

His license suspended, Christian resolves to avenge himself on the perpetrator, Tarsi (a physically commanding Eriq Ebouaney), who is now in the hands of CIA agents led by Joe Martin (Guy Pearce, doing a very good, funny, but distracting southern accent). The Americans want to use Tarsi to track an ISIS member known as Salah Al Din before he can perpetuate more mass murders. Working outside the system, Christian teams up with another officer, Alex (Carice van Houten — Melisandre from Game of Thrones), to get to Al Din first.

There are few American directors besides De Palma whose fame rests primarily on the giddy employment of classical cinema mechanics. Schooled in the days before Steadicam and CGI, he is still among the most technically proficient of craftsmen, although he hasn’t made a film on his home turf since The Black Dahlia in 2006.