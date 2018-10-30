Boy Erased Exposes the Cruel Stupidity of "Gay Conversion Therapy"

Joel Edgerton’s Boy Erased centers on a school committed to the opposite of education, a school of cruel ignorance and unlearning, a sort of reverse Hogwarts committed to tearing away each student’s singular essence and disgorging into the world muggle after muggle. Based on Garrard Conley’s memoir, the film finds a young man coming out as gay to his evangelical parents and then being packed off to what their set calls “gay conversion therapy,” a term so specious and detestable it should never be afforded the dignity of appearing without scare quotes. Both book and movie stand as vital exposés of abusive zealotry, of the Dickensian charlatans and tormentors running programs that purport to straighten out LGBTQ kids but also of the parents and church communities willing to overlook those kids’ mistreatment, trusting them to the care of hucksters lacking expertise and credentials.

Unlike Desiree Akhavan’s The Miseducation of Cameron Post, based on a YA novel and set at a “gay conversion” summer camp, Boy Erased plays out as something like reportage. It documents with an incisive drabness the group sessions, garbled sermons and general shoddiness of Love in Action, the program in which 19-year-old Jared (Lucas Hedges) is enrolled by his parents, played by Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe. Director Edgerton resists the impulse toward satire, toward scoring laughs off right-wing kookery. Instead, he holds to Jared’s perceptions, showing us how a thoughtful young man slowly learns that the adults in charge of his life know less about the world than he does. That’s not to say the film lacks funny moments. I almost choked on a cough drop when Jared griped about the abundance of typos in Love in Action’s printed material, and a speech that one counselor gives about each person being like a dollar bill is a masterpiece of the sort of slick yet meaningless homily my teenage self strove not to giggle at in church.