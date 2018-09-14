Beyond Fest Sets Lineup Full of Genre Film Premieres, Celebs and Free Screenings

L.A.'s biggest genre film festival, Beyond Fest, has announced the lineup for its 2018 edition, which returns to the Egyptian Theatre Sept. 26-Oct. 9. Tickets are on sale now via Brown Paper Tickets.

In addition to a multifilm tribute to David Cronenberg, who will be in attendance, the festival opens with Gaspar Noë's Climax, with star Sofia Boutella in person, and closes with crime saga Dragged Across Concrete, from S. Craig Zahler and Vince Vaughn.

The fest, co-presented by Hulu and Shudder, will screen 46 features, with 24 West Coast premieres. Premieres include Bad Times at the El Royale, with writer-director Drew Goddard in person; Lords of Chaos, presented uncut and unrated by director Jonas Akerlund; Steve McQueen's thriller Widows; and Zhang Yimou's return to martial arts/wuxia, Shadow. The Egyptian, which has seen great success showing The Room of late, will welcome its filmmakers, Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero, for the world premiere of their Best F(r)iends: Volume 2.