Beyond Fest Sets Lineup Full of Genre Film Premieres, Celebs and Free Screenings

L.A.'s biggest genre film festival, Beyond Fest, has announced the lineup for its 2018 edition, which returns to the Egyptian Theatre Sept. 26-Oct. 9. Tickets are on sale now via Brown Paper Tickets.
In addition to a multifilm tribute to David Cronenberg, who will be in attendance, the festival opens with Gaspar Noë's Climax, with star Sofia Boutella in person, and closes with crime saga Dragged Across Concrete, from S. Craig Zahler and Vince Vaughn.
The fest, co-presented by Hulu and Shudder, will screen 46 features, with 24 West Coast premieres. Premieres include Bad Times at the El Royale, with writer-director Drew Goddard in person; Lords of Chaos, presented uncut and unrated by director Jonas Akerlund; Steve McQueen's thriller Widows; and Zhang Yimou's return to martial arts/wuxia, Shadow. The Egyptian, which has seen great success showing The Room of late, will welcome its filmmakers, Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero, for the world premiere of their Best F(r)iends: Volume 2.
Four early Cronenberg films will be shown in a Sept. 29 marathon dubbed "The Shaping of Rage": Shivers, Rabid, The Brood and Scanners. A History of Violence and Eastern Promises share a Sept. 27 double bill, and the Canadian director and composer Howard Shore are expected to be present for screenings of Dead Ringers and Naked Lunch, joined by Geena Davis for the latter and The Fly.
Two hotly anticipated remakes, David Gordon Green's Halloween and Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria, will have special screenings both in and out of this year’s festival. Halloween headlines Halloween Day, a triple-bill celebration featuring John Carpenter’s original as well as Black Christmas, chosen by Green and Danny McBride as a key inspiration for their new film. Halloween Day festivities include a Halloween flash tattoo parlor, Mondo/Death Waltz pop-up featuring exclusive products, and a live, in-theater recording of the Shock Waves podcast featuring the original Shape, Nick Castle. Guadagnino’s take on Dario Argento’s Suspiria, meanwhile, will have two free screenings on Oct. 22 at the Cinerama Dome, courtesy Amazon Studios.
Other highlights include the local premiere of the new 4K restoration of Slava Tsukerman's Liquid Sky; Don Coscarelli launching his new book, True Indie, with a free screening of his Bubba Ho-Tep; Sonny Chiba in person with Doberman Cop; Sam Jones and Melody Anderson with a double bill of Flash Gordon and Life After Flash; and Eli Roth with the premiere of part one of his upcoming series AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth's History of Horror.
For the complete lineup, visit beyondfest.com or americancinemathequecalendar.com.
