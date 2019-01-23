Are This Year's Oscar Nominees More Inclusive? (A Look at the Full List)

The Oscar nominees were announced Tuesday, Jan. 22, and while there were no huge upsets, there were a couple of surprises — good surprises in terms of increased diversity. The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani and Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross revealed the contenders Tuesday morning, including those in the running for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Original Score and more. The list seems to indicate that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is making attempts at inclusiveness and representation of the actual diversity seen on film and behind the scenes as well. There's always more to be done, but it's a start that indicates change for the future.
Roma tied with The Favourite for the most nominations, with 10 apiece. The Mexican art film produced by Netflix (but also shown in theaters) marks an achievement for writer-director Alfonso Cuarón: His foreign-language production is the first to earn that many nods since Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon did it in 2001.
Some also will point to blockbuster Black Panther, the first all-black superhero movie and the first superhero movie ever nominated for a Best Picture Oscar, and Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman as examples of positive changes in the wake of the Academy Awards' seemingly discriminatory past voting choices, something that in recent years saw the ceremony branded with the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite and led many to boycott the ceremony.
This year's show promises to be particularly musical, with both Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born nominated in the major categories (awards show performances by both Queen and Lady Gaga are no-brainers). With no host this year after the Kevin Hart mess, here's hoping the producers make up for less banter with more spectacle and production value. And, of course, we hope to see some eye-popping fashion from all the attendees.
The Academy Awards will be presented at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 24. It will be televised on ABC live at 5 p.m. PST. More info at oscars.org.
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Director
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Original Screenplay
The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed, Paul Schrader
Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
Vice, Adam McKay
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born, Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters
Best Cinematography
Lukasz Zal, Cold War
Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
Caleb Deschanel, Never Look Away
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born
Best Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Costume Design
Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Ruth Carter, Black Panther
Sandy Powell, The Favourite
Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Border, Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer
Mary Queen of Scots, Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks
Vice, Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney
Best Original Score
Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther
Terence Blanchard, BlacKkKlansman
Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song
“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“I’ll Fight,” RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Foreign-Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Live-Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
