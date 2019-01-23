Are This Year's Oscar Nominees More Inclusive? (A Look at the Full List)

The Oscar nominees were announced Tuesday, Jan. 22, and while there were no huge upsets, there were a couple of surprises — good surprises in terms of increased diversity. The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani and Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross revealed the contenders Tuesday morning, including those in the running for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Original Score and more. The list seems to indicate that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is making attempts at inclusiveness and representation of the actual diversity seen on film and behind the scenes as well. There's always more to be done, but it's a start that indicates change for the future.

Roma tied with The Favourite for the most nominations, with 10 apiece. The Mexican art film produced by Netflix (but also shown in theaters) marks an achievement for writer-director Alfonso Cuarón: His foreign-language production is the first to earn that many nods since Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon did it in 2001.